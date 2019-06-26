Jeep rolls out Compass Trailhawk for India at Rs 26.8 lakh

FCA India has launched Jeep Compass Trailhawk at Rs 26.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Trailhawk comes with an automatic transmission and slightly better offroading capabilities.

The Trailhawk gets the same 2-litre 4-cylinder turbo-diesel Multijet II churning out 173 PS and 350 Nm as the rest of the Compass range. This one however is BS-VI compliant. Transmission comes via a 9-speed automatic gearbox along with an Active Drive Low 4x4 system. The Trailhawk also gets a new 'Rock Mode' in terrain selection.

Styling almost remains the same although the car does get new bumpers. The sidewalls too have been beefed up for protection along with better ramp breakover angle. Water wading depth has also increased to 483 mm thanks to the new snorkel and a 20 mm higher ground clearance.

In terms of creature comforts, the Trailhawk gets most of the features from the Limited Plus trim including the 10.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto start-stop, auto climate control, Apple and Android connectivity. However, the panoramic sunroof is an optional extra.

Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill-start assist, hill descent control, electronic parking brake and roll-over mitigation among others as standard.