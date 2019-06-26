App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeep rolls out Compass Trailhawk for India at Rs 26.8 lakh

Trailhawk has new features like Jeep Active Drive 4x4 system and a new 'Rock Mode' in terrain selection.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

FCA India has launched Jeep Compass Trailhawk at Rs 26.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Trailhawk comes with an automatic transmission and slightly better offroading capabilities.

The Trailhawk gets the same 2-litre 4-cylinder turbo-diesel Multijet II churning out 173 PS and 350 Nm as the rest of the Compass range. This one however is BS-VI compliant. Transmission comes via a 9-speed automatic gearbox along with an Active Drive Low 4x4 system. The Trailhawk also gets a new 'Rock Mode' in terrain selection.

Styling almost remains the same although the car does get new bumpers. The sidewalls too have been beefed up for protection along with better ramp breakover angle. Water wading depth has also increased to 483 mm thanks to the new snorkel and a 20 mm higher ground clearance.

Close

In terms of creature comforts, the Trailhawk gets most of the features from the Limited Plus trim including the 10.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto start-stop, auto climate control, Apple and Android connectivity. However, the panoramic sunroof is an optional extra.

Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill-start assist, hill descent control, electronic parking brake and roll-over mitigation among others as standard.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 01:31 pm

tags #Auto #Jeep #Jeep Compass #Technology

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.