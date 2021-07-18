Japan sets new Internet speed world record, transfers data at 319Tbps

The world record now stands at 319 terabits per second over a distance of approximately 3000 kilometres

While most of us mope around at home complaining how slow out internet speed is and how expensive the rates are, engineers from Japan's NICT have been quietly working on new technology that could potentially double internet speeds compared to what we have today.

Japan has announced that their engineers from the National Institute of Information and Communication Technology (NICT) have managed to break the old Internet speed record and have set a new one that has been measured at 319 terabits per second (Tb/s) over a distance of 1,865 miles (approx. 3,000 kilometres).

The previous record achieved in collaboration with UK and Japan was 178 Tb/s. The feat was made possible using optical fibres that carry data using light as opposed to normal copper cables. Some very talented and skilled engineers worked with lasers to make this record possible, using a 552-channel laser that operates at various wavelengths. They also took advantage of specialised erbium and thulium amplifiers to boost range and speed.

The team successfully managed to carry and transmit data over a distance of 3000 kilometres without any performance drops. They also said that regular optical fibre cables could support this technology but with some modifications.

Interestingly, the team still believes that there is more speed that can be achieved and are already working on ways to improve the transmissions further.