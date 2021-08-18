Itel A48 with Android 10 (Go Edition), Dual Camera Setup, 3,000 mAh Battery launched in India: Everything you need to know

Chinese smartphone maker Itel recently launched a new budget smartphone in India. The Itel A48 is an entry-level smartphone that runs on the Go Edition of Android 10.

Itel A48 Price in India

The Itel A48 is priced at Rs 6,399 for the sole 2GB/32GB variant. It is worth noting that the phone is listed for Rs 6,999 on Amazon India. The phone is available in Gradation Black, Gradation Green, and Gradation Purple.

Itel A48 Specs

The Itel A48 is powered by an unnamed quad-core processor with a clock speed of 1.4GHz. The chip is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. Because of the budget specs, the phone runs Android 10 (Go Edition).

For optics, the Itel A48 gets a dual-camera setup with two 5 MP AI sensors on the back and a 5 MP selfie camera on the front. The phone uses a 6.1-inch HD+ IPS panel with a waterdrop notch and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more. The Itel A48 also packs a 3,000 mAh battery. The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and face unlock.