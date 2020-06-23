Is Apple's iOS 14 a copy of this UI developer's concept from 2014?

Apple introduced iOS 14 and iPad OS 14 with tons of new features and an all-new design for the home screen, including an App Library and Widgets. Hours after the WWDC event Day 1 got over, a UX/UI designer accused Apple of copying his design which he had uploaded six years ago.



Hello @Apple, Congrats on iOS 14. Took you 6 years to implement my designs, but hey: Better late than never. I'd love to tackle the many other UX/UI challenges in your products. It's never too late to say hi and reach me; take a page from @Microsoft with my Windows 8/10 project. pic.twitter.com/pTk5wzuqd8

— Jay Machalani (@technofou) June 22, 2020

Joseph Machalani, who goes by the Twitter name Jay Machalani mocked Apple for allegedly copying his iOS concept design. The UX designer uploaded a video on Twitter wherein he shows the iOS 8 concept design featuring iOS Blocks (Machalani’s moniker for widgets) prepared in 2014.

The concept design shown in the video is very similar to Apple’s iOS 14 design of the home screen. Machalani’s concept shows the iPhone 5s’ home screen with widgets.

He further states that the concept has been available online on YouTube and his website.

Machalani clarified in his blog post that he never expected money or any credit. “I just want to say that it’s a bit sad that Apple, in 6 years, didn’t try to reach me. I never expected money and I don’t even want the credit or anything; I just want better tech and better UX/UI,” he said.

Machalani was previously called by Microsoft to its campus for his project "Fixing Windows 8". The company rewarded him with some Microsoft hardware and even offered a job, he told InputMag.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

"It's never too late to say hi and reach me; take a page from Microsoft with my Windows 8/10 project," Machalani added.