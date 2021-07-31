Intel announces NUC 11 "Beast Canyon" Extreme Kit modular desktop PC, pricing starts at $1,150

The NUC 11 Extreme Kit is aimed at PC enthusiasts

Intel has announced a new addition to the NUC 11 family code-named Beast Canyon. The NUC 11 Extreme is a small-form factor, modular desktop PC that ships with Intel's 11th Gen Core Processors, has a full range of I/O ports and has support for a full-sized, discrete graphics card.

Intel says that, "Compact Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kits are designed to provide powerful, immersive gaming experiences. For performance, connectivity, and modularity, the Intel NUC 11 Extreme kit delivers massive performance with a small footprint."

The mini-PC now comes in a new 8-litre chassis that has a full range of I/O ports which include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, eight USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, SDXC card reader and Intel's WiFi 6E along with a 2.5-gigabit ethernet port. It also supports up to 64GB of dual-channel RAM and has four M.2 slots for storage expansion.

There are also three 92mm fans to keep things cool and a hinged chassis lid for easier upgrades. The case also has RGB under-chassis lighting and a replaceable RGB front logo.

Beast Canyon will be powered by 11th Generation Intel Core i7 and i9 processors. The company says that the new PC will ship in the third quarter of 2021 and the pricing will start at $1,150 (Approx. Rs. 85,000) and go up to $1,350 (Approx. Rs. 1,00,000) depending on the configuration you choose.