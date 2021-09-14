MARKET NEWS

Instagram new feature: 'Favourites' to control your feed

The test shows posts from your favourite accounts higher in your feed

Moneycontrol News
September 14, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST
Favourites will give posts from some accounts priority on your feed

As seen by mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is testing a new favourites feature that allows you to control the content you see on your feed. Posts from accounts that have the favourites label will be displayed higher on your feed.

The new feature gives you control over what posts you see on your feed, a complaint many people have shared since Instagram switched to an algorithmic feed.

The way it works currently is that Instagram analyses your activity on the platform and then looks at popular posts to try and tailor content specifically for you. It doesn't always work and various people have complained about it over time.

It seems like favourites will bypass the algorithm entirely and give high priority to posts from accounts with that label on your feed, allowing you to manually control what you want to see.

You will be add accounts to your favourites list or view suggestions for new accounts to add based on who you follow. The accounts themselves will not be notified when you add or remove them from your list.

What is interesting is that the feature may not put these posts first on your feed, even if you have given the accounts the favourite label. It just gives them a higher priority in the listings, chances are the top posts you see will still be determined by the platform's algorithm.

