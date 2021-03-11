Instagram feature alert: You may soon be able to add captions to videos on stories

A new and interesting feature has been spotted on the Instagram app. It's a new sticker called 'Captions'.



NEW! @Instagram has added a ‘Captions’ sticker for Stories

You can now auto-caption videos in stories with a range of different styles… pic.twitter.com/cijk7nWGC3 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) March 9, 2021

A new and interesting feature has been spotted on the Instagram app. It's a new sticker called 'Captions'. By adding this sticker to a video taken on Stories, the audio will be auto-transcribed and captions will be generated, reported NDTV.

Users can also easily switch fonts for captions while creating a story. Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, shared a video on Twitter. He tested the feature. The 30-second video reveals how the upcoming Instagram Stories sticker works. However, this feature, for now, is with a small group of people only.

To use the Captions sticker on Instagram Stories, you'll first need to add the Captions sticker to your video clip. Once you do that, the app will display a 'transcribing audio' prompt on the display for a few seconds. After that, you'll be able to view the text from the video clip as it plays. You can choose from four different font options for these captions.

Instagram's Captions sticker should add to the accessibility factor, making it easier for those who have hearing problems to consume video clips. The Captions sticker will also enable a range of new content formats for creators on Instagram.