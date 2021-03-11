English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Instagram feature alert: You may soon be able to add captions to videos on stories

By adding the 'Captions' sticker to a video taken on Stories, the audio will be auto-transcribed and captions will be generated.

Moneycontrol News
March 11, 2021 / 05:35 PM IST
A new and interesting feature has been spotted on the Instagram app. It's a new sticker called 'Captions'.

A new and interesting feature has been spotted on the Instagram app. It's a new sticker called 'Captions'.


A new and interesting feature has been spotted on the Instagram app. It's a new sticker called 'Captions'. By adding this sticker to a video taken on Stories, the audio will be auto-transcribed and captions will be generated, reported NDTV.

Users can also easily switch fonts for captions while creating a story. Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, shared a video on Twitter. He tested the feature. The 30-second video reveals how the upcoming Instagram Stories sticker works. However, this feature, for now, is with a small group of people only.

To use the Captions sticker on Instagram Stories, you'll first need to add the Captions sticker to your video clip. Once you do that, the app will display a 'transcribing audio' prompt on the display for a few seconds. After that, you'll be able to view the text from the video clip as it plays. You can choose from four different font options for these captions.

Instagram's Captions sticker should add to the accessibility factor, making it easier for those who have hearing problems to consume video clips. The Captions sticker will also enable a range of new content formats for creators on Instagram.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Facebook owned instagram #Instagram #Instagram Stories #Technology
first published: Mar 11, 2021 05:34 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce Maharashtra lockdown decision in a few days; one year since WHO declared the pandemic

Coronavirus Essential | CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce Maharashtra lockdown decision in a few days; one year since WHO declared the pandemic

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.