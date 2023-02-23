Infinix Smart 7 budget smartphone launched in India with 6,000 mAh Battery, 13 MP Dual Cameras

The Infinix Smart 7 entry-level smartphone has officially been unveiled in India. The Infinix Smart 7 is a budget smartphone with a Unisoc chipset, massive battery, tall display, and USB-C charging.

Infinix Smart 7 Price in India

The Infinix Smart 7 price in India is set at Rs 7,299 for the sole 4GB/64GB model. Infinix’s latest affordable smartphone will be available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart from February 27.

Infinix Smart 7 Specifications

The Infinix Smart 7 is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A1 chipset paired with the PowerVR GPU. The handset features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, although 3GB of unused storage can be utilised as virtual RAM. The Infinix Smart 7 smartphone runs on Android 12 out of the box with the XOS 12 skin on top.

The phone sports a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD panel with a peak brightness of 500 nits. Additionally, the screen’s waterdrop notch houses a 5 MP selfie camera. On the back, there’s a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor accompanied by a Dual-LED flash.

The Infinix Smart 7 packs a large 6,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging over a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, Dual-SIM, and more. The Infinix Smart 7 comes in Night Black, Emerald Green, and Azure Blue colours.