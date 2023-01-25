English
    Infinix Note 12i launched in India with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, AMOLED Display, 33W Fast Charging

    The Infinix Note 12i appears to have impressive specifications for a smartphone under Rs 10,000.

    Carlsen Martin
    January 25, 2023 / 08:10 PM IST

    The Infinix Note 12i has officially been unveiled in India. Infinix' most recent affordable smartphone comes with a MediaTek chipset, an AMOLED display, a large battery, fast charging support, and stereo speakers.

    Infinix Note 12i Price in India

    The Infinix Note 12i price in India is set at Rs 9,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The handset will be available for purchase in India starting January 30 through Flipkart. Additionally, Jio users can avail a cashback of Rs 1,000 within 30 days from the date of purchasing the Note 12i.

    Infinix Note 12i Specifications 