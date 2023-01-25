Infinix Note 12i launched in India with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, AMOLED Display, 33W Fast Charging

The Infinix Note 12i has officially been unveiled in India. Infinix' most recent affordable smartphone comes with a MediaTek chipset, an AMOLED display, a large battery, fast charging support, and stereo speakers.

Infinix Note 12i Price in India

The Infinix Note 12i price in India is set at Rs 9,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB model. The handset will be available for purchase in India starting January 30 through Flipkart. Additionally, Jio users can avail a cashback of Rs 1,000 within 30 days from the date of purchasing the Note 12i.

Infinix Note 12i Specifications

The Infinix Note 12i is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The chip is paired with 4GB of RAM as well as up to 3GB of virtual RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB of expandable storage. The Note 12i (2022) also features a 10-layer cooling system for optimal gaming performance.

Moreover, the handset sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Infinix has also confirmed that the display is Widevine L1 certified to watch 1080p content on supported OTT platforms. The screen’s waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

On the back, the Note 12i (2022) opts for a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP sensor with an f/1.75 aperture at the helm. The main camera is paired with a depth sensor and AI lens. The device runs on Android 12 with the XOS 12 custom skin on top. The Note 12i (2022) packs a large 5,000 mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.