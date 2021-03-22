English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Indian origin Roy sisters interning at NASA while pursuing engineering degrees

Besides interning at NASA Glenn Research Center, Pratima Roy and Pooja Roy are also pursuing Computer Engineering technology from the New York City College of Technology.

Moneycontrol News
March 22, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST

The two Indian-origin sisters, Pratima Roy, and Pooja Roy, interning with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and are working on missions that ties into the Moon to Mars mission and the Artemis program to land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024.

Besides interning at NASA Glenn Research Center, Roy sisters are also pursuing Computer Engineering technology from the New York City College of Technology.

"I am currently working on the same project “Converting Java Applets to JavaScript for web-based Aeronautics Simulations” which I have been working on during Fall 2020," says Pooja. "This STEM project ties into the Moon to Mars mission and the Artemis program because it is an extensively popular site that receives high traffic views and consists of lesson plans, projects, and interactive simulations to explore the theory and practice of flight in space."

Pratima is learning about "Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Biomimicry, and AWS Web services" and credits WiTNY and Rewriting the Code in helping her develop professionally in her STEM journey.

Pooja Roy (Image: NASA) Pooja Roy (Image: NASA)

Close

Related stories

"Our work can tie into this [Moon to Mars mission] by having Robots or tasks completed at Moon to gather data and labeling, Pratima explains. "I know that when the Astronauts go to the Moon, they will need much data collection and research from Moon to Earth. This made me think about how my project ties into this because when going to the Moon we will need information from Moon and other planets. Then we can have that information on Earth. Scientists and Researchers can work on implementing more strategies and devices to gather and collect in order to reach Mars safely and smoothly."

Pooja says that she has achieved many accomplishments by contributing to NASA missions, completing online SATERN training and has gained support and guidance from her mentors during the program.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: ##Roy sisters #India #Mars Mission #NASA
first published: Mar 22, 2021 10:41 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.