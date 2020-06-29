India bans Chinese apps | These 10 popular apps feature in the list

The government on June 29 announced that it has banned 59 Chinese-owned applications, including TikTok, UC Browser, Likee, WeChat, and CamScanner.

The IT Ministry said these apps were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of india, security of state and public order".

Here we take a look at the 10 popular apps which feature in the list:

1. TikTok

2. UVideo

3. Helo

4. UCBrowser

5. Shareit

6. CamScanner

7. Club Factory

8. Xender

9. Shein

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

10. WeChat