App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 09:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India bans Chinese apps | These 10 popular apps feature in the list

The IT Ministry said these apps were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of india, security of state and public order".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government on June 29 announced that it has banned 59 Chinese-owned applications, including TikTok, UC Browser, Likee, WeChat, and CamScanner.

The IT Ministry said these apps were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of india, security of state and public order".

Here we take a look at the 10 popular apps which feature in the list:

Close

1. TikTok

related news

2. UVideo

3. Helo

4. UCBrowser

5. Shareit

6. CamScanner

7. Club Factory

8. Xender

9. Shein

10. WeChat

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:15 pm

tags #Chinese apps #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 positive Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi pledges to donate plasma

COVID-19 positive Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi pledges to donate plasma

COVID-19: NBTC issues fresh guidelines for blood transfusion services

COVID-19: NBTC issues fresh guidelines for blood transfusion services

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine gets DCGI nod to conduct human trials

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine gets DCGI nod to conduct human trials

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.