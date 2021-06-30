MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Hybrid Flying car capable of flying 1,000 km at 8,200ft successfully completes test flight in Slovakia

Fitted with a 160HP BMW engine with fixed-propeller and a ballistic parachute, the AirCar can potentially fly about 1,000 km, at a height of 8,200ft (2,500m)..

Moneycontrol News
June 30, 2021 / 02:46 PM IST

A dual-mode car-aircraft vehicle, AirCar, completed a test flight of 35 minutes between two international airports in Nitra and Bratislava, Slovakia on June 28.

"After landing, at a click of a button the aircraft transformed into a sports car in under three minutes and was driven by its inventor, Professor Stefan Klein and co-founder, Anton Zajac to downtown Bratislava, cutting the typical travel time by a factor of two," the company said in a press release.

Fitted with a 160HP BMW engine with fixed-propeller and a ballistic parachute, the AirCar can potentially fly about 1,000 km, at a height of 8,200ft (2,500m). The futuristic car has already clocked 40 hours in the air till now including steep 45 degree turns and stability and maneuverability testing. The car takes approximately two minutes and 15 seconds to take off and convert from a car to an aircraft, the report added. During its flight, the car reached a speed of 170km/hour.

"AirCar is no longer just a proof of concept; flying at 8,200ft at a speed of 100kt, it has turned science fiction into a reality," Zajac said

With the growing concerns of traffic and getting to work on time, flying will slowly become an option as well and a lot of manufacturers have already been working towards that.

Close

Related stories

"This flight starts a new era of dual transportation vehicles. It opens a new category of transportation and returns the freedom originally attributed to cars back to the individual," said Professor Klein after exiting the AirCar cockpit in Bratislava.

AirCar Prototype 2, the pre-production model, will be equipped with a 300HP engine and receive the EASA CS-23 aircraft certification with an M1 road permit, the company said. "With its variable pitch propeller, the Prototype 2 is expected to have a cruise speed of 300km/h (162kt) and range of 1000km (621mi)," it added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: ##Aircar #flying car #Technology
first published: Jun 30, 2021 02:46 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the COVID-19 claim hiccups you can avoid

Simply Save | Know the COVID-19 claim hiccups you can avoid

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.