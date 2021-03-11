Huawei P50 Pro design renders leaked and it's something we have never seen before

Huawei P50 Pro design renders have leaked. The renders uploaded by tipster OnLeaks give us a first look at the Huawei flagship. The smartphone’s design is something that we have not seen yet on any device to date.

The Huawei P50 Pro will have an all-glass design. The metal frame has flat top and bottom edges. The phone has a tall 6.6-inch display with slightly curved edges, according to OnLeaks. The display is surrounded by extremely thin bezels and has a very slim chin.

Huawei will opt for a single front camera instead of a dual punch-hole on the P50 Pro. There is a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout on the top for the front camera. Details about the front camera sensor are unknown at the moment.

Things get interesting at the back. The P50 Pro has an unusually large egg-shaped bump. The camera module has two huge circular cutouts. It is unknown if the P50 Pro will come with two sensors or each cutout will have more than one lens.

The phone will also come with an under-the-display fingerprint scanner. It will also come with dual speakers on top and bottom frame.

The Huawei P50 Pro is expected to debut later this year in April alongside the standard P50 on April 17.