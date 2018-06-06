HTC Desire 12 and Desire 12+ launched in India, pre-booking from Thursday

The phones are similar in design to HTC’s flagship U12+ which has been adjudged to be one of the best camera phones available
Taiwanese mobile major HTC has introduced Desire 12 and Desire 12+ in India on Wednesday. Desire 12 is priced at Rs 15,800 and Desire 12+ will be available at Rs 19,790 exclusively at HTC e-store. The pre-order for the phones starts on Thursday.
The phones were launched globally in March this year.
HTC Desire 12 sports 5.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1440 and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Powered by MediaTek 6739 processor, the phone boasts 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. In the optics department, the phone is laced with a 13MP shooter at the rear with LED flash and a 5Mp snapper at the front.
The Desire 12+, on the other hand, offers a 6-inch display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.
Save the Date.. Prebooking starts tomorrow dated 7th June 2018 exclusively at HTC Estore. pic.twitter.com/mg2xMQBDxR
— HTC India (@HTC_IN) June 6, 2018
The phones are similar in design to HTC’s flagship U12+ which has been adjudged to be one of the best camera phones available. According to DxOMark, an image lab, HTC U12+ has the second best camera among all smartphones present in the market, only behind the Huawei P20 Pro.
Also Read: The new Xiaomi phone that has beaten iPhone X & Pixel 2 in acclaimed camera rankingsThe Desire devices launched in India have an acrylic liquid glass back. The phones come with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. There is also a microSD card slot on the phone to expand the memory.