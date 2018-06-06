HTC Desire 12 and Desire 12+ launched in India, pre-booking from Thursday

Taiwanese mobile major HTC has introduced Desire 12 and Desire 12+ in India on Wednesday. Desire 12 is priced at Rs 15,800 and Desire 12+ will be available at Rs 19,790 exclusively at HTC e-store. The pre-order for the phones starts on Thursday.

The phones were launched globally in March this year.

HTC Desire 12 sports 5.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1440 and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Powered by MediaTek 6739 processor, the phone boasts 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. In the optics department, the phone is laced with a 13MP shooter at the rear with LED flash and a 5Mp snapper at the front.

The Desire 12+, on the other hand, offers a 6-inch display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.



Save the Date.. Prebooking starts tomorrow dated 7th June 2018 exclusively at HTC Estore. pic.twitter.com/mg2xMQBDxR

— HTC India (@HTC_IN) June 6, 2018

A 13MP+2MP dual camera set with an LED flash graces the rear of the phone. An 8MP front camera with LED flash completes the camera module on the phone. The handset is backed by a 2965mAh battery inside.

The phones are similar in design to HTC’s flagship U12+ which has been adjudged to be one of the best camera phones available. According to DxOMark, an image lab, HTC U12+ has the second best camera among all smartphones present in the market, only behind the Huawei P20 Pro.

Also Read: The new Xiaomi phone that has beaten iPhone X & Pixel 2 in acclaimed camera rankings

The Desire devices launched in India have an acrylic liquid glass back. The phones come with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. There is also a microSD card slot on the phone to expand the memory.