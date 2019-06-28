HP launches Omen X 2S, world's first dual screen gaming laptop in India

HP just launched the world’s first dual-screen gaming laptop in India. The Omen X 2S laptop provides extraordinary power in a relatively slim chassis. The Omen X 2S combines solid hardware with good old innovation to deliver a beast of a machine that still has a few surprises up its sleeve, even for the enthusiast gamer who’s seen it all.

While the HP Omen X 2S does a lot right in terms of performance, the second screen sets it apart from other gaming laptops. So, let’s take an in-depth look into HP’s most innovative gaming laptop.

First off, the Omen X 2S is no slouch for performance, packing up to an 8-core, 16-thread Intel Core i9-9900H coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q. In terms of performance, it very rarely gets more over-the-top than this.

You can have maxed-out, over-the-top hardware in your laptop, but without proper cooling, you’re never going to see that hardware reach its full potential. To ensure throttling is close to non-existent, HP has completely reworked the cooling system on the Omen X 2S.

Nearly half of the Omen X 2S is vented on the bottom. There are four heat pipes, two fans and don’t forget, the exhaust ports, which can be found on the back and right side. But that’s not all, HP uses Grizzly Condactonaut, which is liquid metal thermal material on the CPU, instead of regular thermal paste. HP is claiming substantial performance improvements with the premium cooling compound.

Finally, we get to the display; or should we say “displays”. The HP Omen X 2S sports a primary 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a secondary 6-inch 1080p screen above the keyboard. Apart from being able to multitask seamlessly, two screens are excellent for gaming. The Omen X enables seamless game streaming without the need for a second display. You can also select a portion of your screen and mirror it onto the secondary display. Select configurations of the Omen X 2S also support Nvidia’s G-Sync technology.

The other features of the Omen X include up to a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD, a customisable RGB backlit keyboard, a decent assortment of ports, 72Whr battery and Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) support.

The HP Omen X 2S will be available in India on the 1st of July and will start from Rs 2,09,990.