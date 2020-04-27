How to place an order on JioMart using WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

Reliance Industries has made its new JioMart e-commerce platform go live a few days after signing a historic $5.7 billion deal with Facebook. The company has launched a new WhatsApp number for customers to place an order for over 50,000 products including groceries and other essential items along with private labels owned by Reliance Retail.

JioMart is currently available in Kalyan, Thane and Navi Mumbai near Mumbai. It is expected to cater services to other parts of the country soon.

Reliance is also expected to roll out a dedicated JioMart app for Android and iOS devices soon. Meanwhile, users can place an order on JioMart via WhatsApp and collect them from the merchant when it is ready.

To place an order on JioMart via WhatsApp,

1 — Users need to save the JioMart WhatsApp number — 88500 08000 — in their contacts.

2 — Once saved, send a ‘Hi’ message to JioMart on WhatsApp.

3 — JioMart will reply with an automated text to your message on WhatsApp with a link to select your locality and products. Keep in mind that the link is valid only for 30 minutes after you receive it. You can send a ‘Hi’ again to receive a new link in case the original URL expires.

4 — Fill up the form will all the details and click ‘Proceed’.

5 — Next, JioMart will list all the products available for order in your area. Select the items you wish to order and then hit ‘Place Order’.

6 — The merchant will update you once the order is ready, following which you can head to the store and collect your JioMart order.

JioMart is an online-to-offline (O2O) business platform where customers can place an order online, but purchases the products offline (nearest local retail stores). JioMart promises free home delivery, express delivery services and ‘never before savings’ once the app is launched.

