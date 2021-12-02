Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro launched with 108 MP Primary Camera, 120Hz OLED Display: All you need to know

The Honor 60 and the Honor 60 Pro have officially been unveiled in China. The Honor 60 series succeed the Honor 50 series which was unveiled back in June as the first smartphones from the brand to arrive with Google’s Mobile Services after a two-year hiatus.

Honor 60 Price

The Honor 60 is priced at CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 31,700) for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations will set you back CNY 2,999 (around Rs 35,200) and CNY 3,299 (around Rs 38,800), respectively.

Honor 60 Pro Price

The Honor 60 Pro is priced at CNY 3,699 (around Rs 43,500) for the base 8GB/256GB variant, while the 12GB/256GB model will CNY 3,999 (around Rs 47,050). The Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro will go on sale in China on December 10, although there is no information about international availability.

Honor 60 Specifications

The Honor 60 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chip paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone packs a 4,800 mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. The device also sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset runs on Android 11 with Honor’s MagicUI 5 skin on top and comes with Google’s Mobile Services.

For optics, the Honor 60 gets a 108 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The Honor 60’s hole-punch cut-out houses a 32 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and more.

The phone also features an in-display fingerprint reader and a Vlog mode with several AI features that allow you to use palm gestures to control some aspects of the camera.

Honor 60 Pro Specifications

The Honor 60 Pro shares much of the same specifications although there are a few key differences across the board. The Honor 60 Pro will run on the Snapdragon 778G Plus mobile platform. The display, battery size, and charging speeds are the same as the vanilla Honor 60. The only other differences come on the camera front, where the Honor 60 Pro opts for a quad-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The Pro model also gets a 50 MP selfie camera.