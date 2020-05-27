Hero Electronix launches Qubo Smart Home Security Camera with COVID Guard in India

Hero Electronix recently launched the Qubo Smart Home Security Camera in India. The new Qubo camera offers some breakthrough AI features aim at providing convenience and security. The company is calling it India's smartest security camera.

The Qubo Smart Home Security Camera (HSC) is equipped with AI features like person detection and baby cry alert, which have been specifically developed to filter out unnecessary noise. The camera also features advanced Person Detection that constantly analyses a video feed and only notifies you when it detects a person in its field of view.

Another standout feature of this camera is the "Qubo COVID Guard". This AI-based solution is developed to detect whether people whether a person is wearing a mask or not. COVID guard was designed for businesses such as cloud kitchens, stores, office workplaces, small retail stores, and other places where there is a large congregation of individuals in closed confined spaces.

"We live in challenging times, and I believe technology will single-handedly play a key role in solving major real-life problems. As consumers, businesses and societies rapidly undergo a sea change owing to the prevailing state of world affairs, connected smart home devices like the Smart Home Security Camera enables us to address these challenges. At Hero Electronix, our endeavour has been to build leading consumer technology businesses by leveraging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and IoT," said Ujjwal Munjal, Founder Director, Hero Electronix.

HSC uses a custom secure silicon chip, with PKI based root-of-trust making it tamper-proof and protecting against malware baked by AES128 encryption. Additionally, data transmission and storage also comply with global standards of cryptographic algorithms and security. The camera also offers 24x7 live monitoring in FHD (1080p) resolution.

The camera also offers 10x zoom and is compatible with the Alexa voice assistant. This smart home security camera is easy to set-up and can be effortlessly mounted on a wall or placed over a tabletop. It also features an IP 65 rating, making it weather-resistant and ready for outdoor use.

The Qubo smart security camera is priced at Rs 4,290 and will be available through both offline outlets and online channels from next week.



