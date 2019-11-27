App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's everything we know about Google Nest Mini and its features

Price, specifications and everything else that you need to know about Google Nest Mini

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Google has launched the Google Nest Mini in India for Rs 4,499. The smart speaker is an upgrade over the first-generation Google Home Mini.
1/7

Google has launched the Google Nest Mini in India for Rs 4,499. The smart speaker is an upgrade over the first-generation Google Home Mini.

Its sports the same soft rounded edge design like the Google Home Mini. The fabric covering on Nest Mini is made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, whereas the external enclosure is also made from 35% post-consumer recycled plastic.
2/7

Its sports the same soft rounded edge design like the Google Home Mini. The fabric covering on Nest Mini is made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, whereas the external enclosure is also made from 35% post-consumer recycled plastic.

The Nest Mini, like the name, is compact and can fit in your palm quite easily. However..
3/7

The Nest Mini, like the name, is compact and can fit in your palm quite easily. However...

Google Nest Mini cord
4/7

However, Nest Mini requires an active electric connection to listen to any request. Users can turn on/off the mic with the mic-switch that is placed next to the connector cable.

The Nest Mini ALSO has a hook that assists in easier wall-mounting.
5/7

The Nest Mini also has a hook that assists in easier wall-mounting.

To connect your Nest Mini to your smartphone, download the Google Home app. Users can then activate Google Assistant and ask to perform tasks like playing audio, control compatible smart home devices. Users can also connect multiple smart speakers to build a sound system by creating different groups in the Google Home app
6/7

To connect your Nest Mini to your smartphone, download the Google Home app. Users can then activate Google Assistant and ask to perform tasks like playing audio, control compatible smart home devices. Users can also connect multiple smart speakers to build a sound system by creating different groups in the Google Home app. Google Nest Mini supports a variety of music streaming services like YouTube Music, JioSaavn, Spotify, Gaana, Wynk Music, etc.

Google Nest Mini
7/7

Google Nest Mini is available in two colours — Chalk and Charcoal

First Published on Nov 27, 2019 04:16 pm

tags #gadgets #Google #Technology

