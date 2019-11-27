Here's everything we know about Google Nest Mini and its features

Price, specifications and everything else that you need to know about Google Nest Mini Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Google has launched the Google Nest Mini in India for Rs 4,499. The smart speaker is an upgrade over the first-generation Google Home Mini. 2/7 Its sports the same soft rounded edge design like the Google Home Mini. The fabric covering on Nest Mini is made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, whereas the external enclosure is also made from 35% post-consumer recycled plastic. 3/7 The Nest Mini, like the name, is compact and can fit in your palm quite easily. However... 4/7 However, Nest Mini requires an active electric connection to listen to any request. Users can turn on/off the mic with the mic-switch that is placed next to the connector cable. 5/7 The Nest Mini also has a hook that assists in easier wall-mounting. 6/7 To connect your Nest Mini to your smartphone, download the Google Home app. Users can then activate Google Assistant and ask to perform tasks like playing audio, control compatible smart home devices. Users can also connect multiple smart speakers to build a sound system by creating different groups in the Google Home app. Google Nest Mini supports a variety of music streaming services like YouTube Music, JioSaavn, Spotify, Gaana, Wynk Music, etc. 7/7 Google Nest Mini is available in two colours — Chalk and Charcoal First Published on Nov 27, 2019 04:16 pm