HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here are some of the best Android apps handpicked by Google

Android Excellence Selection was launched last year to help play store users identify the best apps.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The yearly Android Excellence Selection is out, and according to Google team, these are the six best apps available on the Google Play Store:

1. Beelinguapp: This unique application helps user learn various languages from around the world, free of cost, with both text and audio playing side-by-side. With no time limit specified, user can learn according to their pace and convenience. Download from here.

2. BTFIT: This app acts as an online fitness trainer. Users can keep track of their workouts and monitor their progress. Download from here.

3. Fortune city: With this app user can keep track of their investments, spendings and savings in a simple almost game-like form, where the user owns a metropolis which alters according to their real-life savings, expenditures and investments. Download from here.

4. War heroes: A strategy-based multiplayer card game, where the user has to lead their army against the enemy. Download from here.

5. Cash Inc: A real-life simulation of the business world, where user hustles to become a billionaire. Download from here.

6. Wynk music: This is one of the best music streaming apps on the platform where a user has access to free music in multiple languages and can even stream radio stations from across the globe. Download from here.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 04:53 pm

tags #Android #Entertainment #Google #Google Play Store #Technology

