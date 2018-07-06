Here are some of the best Android apps handpicked by Google

The yearly Android Excellence Selection is out, and according to Google team, these are the six best apps available on the Google Play Store:

1. Beelinguapp: This unique application helps user learn various languages from around the world, free of cost, with both text and audio playing side-by-side. With no time limit specified, user can learn according to their pace and convenience. Download from here.

2. BTFIT: This app acts as an online fitness trainer. Users can keep track of their workouts and monitor their progress. Download from here.

3. Fortune city: With this app user can keep track of their investments, spendings and savings in a simple almost game-like form, where the user owns a metropolis which alters according to their real-life savings, expenditures and investments. Download from here.

4. War heroes: A strategy-based multiplayer card game, where the user has to lead their army against the enemy. Download from here.

5. Cash Inc: A real-life simulation of the business world, where user hustles to become a billionaire. Download from here.