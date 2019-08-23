Harley Davidson Streetfighter spotted: What it means

Harley Davidson is gearing up for the launch of its debut offering in the streetfighter segment, the Streetfighter. While an official date of launch hasn’t been announced, a production-spec version of the motorcycle was spotted a dealership ahead of its expected global debut at the EICMA show.

The motorcycle is to be launched alongside the latest Pan-America, under the ‘More Roads to Harley’ initiative by the American motorcycle manufacturer. The company is planning to launch a plethora of motorcycles between 500cc to 1,250cc, to offer a wider range of products for customers.

Harley Davidson has developed the Streetfighter from scratch and has equipped it with a 975cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine. The company has not revealed much information, but it is expected that the motorcycle will make around 120 PS of maximum power.

The company has also kept the name of the motorcycle under wraps. A few months ago, Harley Davidson had patented the ‘Bareknuckle’ name for its upcoming streetfighter, but the spy shots do not reveal its official name. It is expected that Harley Davidson will unveil its official name at this year’s EICMA show.