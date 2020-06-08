Google rolls out dark mode update for Gmail on iPhone, iPad; here's how you can enable it

Google has finally rolled out the dark mode feature for Gmail on the iPhone and iPad. The company announced dark mode for Gmail in September 2019 but struggled with a stable rollout, until now.

Dark Mode for Gmail on iPhone and iPad is available via the latest update 6.0.200519 on the Apple App Store. The feature essentially turns the white background into black making it easy for the user to browse the web during the night and even improve battery life. Turning the background black or dark grey not only provides better contrast but also reduces eyestrain.

Users can activate dark mode within the app via the hamburger icon on the top-left corner. The email app currently offers three colour scheme options, namely Light, Dark, and System Default.

As the name suggests, the Light theme will offer a white colour scheme, similar to what users have been getting to date. Dark mode will turn the user interface to a black colour scheme. The third option will enable or disable dark mode depending on the system settings. This means that if your iPhone has dark mode enabled, Gmail, too, will activate the dark user interface within the app.

Users can select any of the three options by going to Settings > Theme.

If you are using an iPhone running on iOS 11 or iOS 12, you'll see a Dark theme toggle instead of a Theme submenu in the Settings screen.