Google Search now has dark mode on Android, iOS

Google has started rolling out the dark mode for its native Search app on Android and iOS. The new update should reach to all Google Search app users by the end of the week.

Both Google and Apple launched their respective mobile operating systems in 2019 with the system-wide dark mode feature. However, some Google apps did not support dark mode.

After the update, the Google Search app on Android 10 and iOS 13 will reflect the device’s system settings by default. This means that if the system-wide dark mode is enabled, Google Search, too, will enable dark mode. Users can also manually choose to use the Google app in light or dark mode as per their liking. To do so, go to the in-app settings of Google Search and choose the theme of your choice.

Notably, Google is providing the dark mode update to iOS 12 users as well. Once the update is available for your device, a ‘Dark Theme is available’ message will pop up once you launch the app.

Dark mode on the Google Search app offers a dark grey colour rather than pitch black, which is said to aid in better battery efficiency.





