MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google Pixel 6 running Android 12 may get up to 5 years of software support

The new Pixel smartphones will run on the new Android 12 out of the box

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 12:26 PM IST

Google Pixel 6 launch is scheduled for October 19. Though the company has revealed some of the key Pixel 6 specifications and features, it will announce the Pixel 6 Pro price and availability details at the event.

The new Pixel smartphones are confirmed to run Android 12 out of the box. What Google did not confirm at the time of the unveiling are the details of software support.

A new leak claims that Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro will come with four years of software support. In addition, the company will offer five years of security updates as well.

The company typically offers three years of software support for its Pixel smartphones. While it does not match Apple, Google could come close to the iPhone 13 maker, which provides software support for devices that are even five years old.

Google has not confirmed any details regarding the Pixel 6 series software support. Therefore, it is best to take the leaked details with a pinch of salt.

Close

Related stories

Google Pixel 6 specifications confirmed, so far, include a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the Pro model. The vanilla Pixel 6 comes with a 6.4-inch OLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate support.

Both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. For security, both phones will feature the Titan M2 chip.

The Pixel 6 Pro will support 30W fast-charging support and 23W fast wireless charging support, while the standard Pixel 6 will support the same wired charging and slightly lower (21W) wireless charging.

Also read: Google Pixel 6 price revealed in Germany ahead of launch, Pixel Stand 2 Wireless charger leaked

The Pixel 6 Pro has a triple-camera setup, whereas the vanilla Pixel 6 has a dual-camera setup. Both phones share a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. There is an additional 48MP 4x telephoto camera on the Pro model.

The Pixel 6 Pro is said to have the most advanced camera on a Google phone ever, claiming to capture 150 percent more light than the main sensor on the Pixel 5.

Both Google smartphones come with the company’s custom-developed Tensor chip.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Google Pixel 6 #Google Pixel 6 Pro #smartphones
first published: Oct 14, 2021 12:20 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.