Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 4a leak suggests $399 starting price

The Google Pixel 4a series could arrive in 4G and 5G variants.

Carlsen Martin

The Pixel phones are among the most leaked smartphones. Add to that; Google loves teasing their upcoming Pixel devices before their official launch date. Some of the Pixel 4 details were revealed months before its launch in October 2019.

Now, a recent leak suggests a few details about the Google Pixel 4a. Since the cancellation of Google I/O, the launch date of the Pixel 4a is up in the air. Renowned tipster Evan Blass recently shared images of billboard mockups that reveals both the design and the price of the Pixel 4a series.

According to the image, the billboard quotes the price of the Pixel 4a at $399 (Approx. Rs 29,600). Last year, Google launched the Pixel 3a for the same price, but it has since seen several price cuts, which also gives this leak credibility. The Google Pixel 4a could arrive in both a 4G and 5G configurations. However, the price listed on the billboard will likely be for the 4G variant of the device.

In terms of design, the billboard suggests an FHD+ display with a punch-hole notch. On the back, the square camera module houses a single camera sensor with an LED flash module. Additionally, the fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 4a will be located on the back, similar to that of the Pixel 3a series. The billboard images also suggest two colour versions – Clearly White and Just Black, with the traditional splash of colour on the Power button.

While specs about the Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL cannot be confirmed, a recent video revealed some of the specifications. The Pixel 4a, at least the 4G version, could pack a Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The screen is also expected to feature a 90Hz refresh rate, while the battery capacity may be limited to 3,080 mAh on the standard Pixel 4a.

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 06:44 pm

