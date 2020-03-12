Google Pixel 4a leak suggests $399 starting price

The Pixel phones are among the most leaked smartphones. Add to that; Google loves teasing their upcoming Pixel devices before their official launch date. Some of the Pixel 4 details were revealed months before its launch in October 2019.

Now, a recent leak suggests a few details about the Google Pixel 4a. Since the cancellation of Google I/O, the launch date of the Pixel 4a is up in the air. Renowned tipster Evan Blass recently shared images of billboard mockups that reveals both the design and the price of the Pixel 4a series.

According to the image, the billboard quotes the price of the Pixel 4a at $399 (Approx. Rs 29,600). Last year, Google launched the Pixel 3a for the same price, but it has since seen several price cuts, which also gives this leak credibility. The Google Pixel 4a could arrive in both a 4G and 5G configurations. However, the price listed on the billboard will likely be for the 4G variant of the device.

In terms of design, the billboard suggests an FHD+ display with a punch-hole notch. On the back, the square camera module houses a single camera sensor with an LED flash module. Additionally, the fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 4a will be located on the back, similar to that of the Pixel 3a series. The billboard images also suggest two colour versions – Clearly White and Just Black, with the traditional splash of colour on the Power button.