Google One updates its plans with a new 5TB option

Google One, the search giant's cloud storage subscription service is adding a happy middle ground in the form of a new plan for its users. The new 5TB plan slots in between the 2TB and 10TB plans it previously offered, narrowing the gulf and offering users a happy middle ground between the two extremes.

The 5TB plan costs Rs 1,625 a month or Rs 16,250 per year. The search giant also offers a 10TB plan that costs Rs 3,250 a month, 20TB that costs Rs 6,500 per month, and 30TB which will cost you Rs 9,750 per month.

Besides the increased storage space, you also get access to Google's VPN on Android devices for any plans that are 2TB or higher, exclusive premium member benefits, family sharing, and access to support from Google experts.

The search giant has been pushing people to its premium cloud storage services since it decided to discontinue its free Google Photos uploads that offered, free compressed storage of photos from your Android device from the cloud.

In a poll conducted by the tech giant, Google found that most users tended to gravitate to the cheaper, 100GB plan that costs Rs 130 per month or Rs 1,300 when charged annually. It offers users most of the same benefits as higher-tier plans minus the VPN, which is exclusive to plans 2TB or higher.

The 200GB plan costs Rs 210 a month or Rs 2,100 annually and the 2TB plan costs Rs 650 per month or Rs 6,500 when paid for each year. To see plans higher than 2TB, you are going to need an installed Google One app on iOS or Android devices.