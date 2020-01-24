App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google I/O 2020 dates confirmed - Here's what you can expect

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai made the announcement via a tweet.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google has announced that its developer conference will take place between May 12 and May 14.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai made the announcement via a tweet. The developer meeting will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California from May 12 to May 14.

Prior to Pichai’s teaser, Google dropped a puzzle that when solved, would reveal the Google I/O conference dates.

Close

Google is expected to showcase its next Android version, Android 11. While there isn’t much known about the new features on Android 11, a recent report hinted support for dark mode scheduling. We can also expect Google to give us more details on the measures it will take for better security and privacy on Android.

Google is also expected to launch the Pixel 4a at the Google I/O 2020. Leaked render images of the Google Pixel 4a show a punch-hole display and a single rear-camera inside a square-shaped module.

Also Read: Here's why you should be excited about the possibility of Pixel 4a launching in India

Apart from these two speculations, Google is also expected to unveil new Nest hardware and some updates on Google Assistant.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 04:28 pm

tags #Android #Google #smartphones #Technology #trends

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.