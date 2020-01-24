Google I/O 2020 dates confirmed - Here's what you can expect

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai made the announcement via a tweet.
Google has announced that its developer conference will take place between May 12 and May 14.Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai made the announcement via a tweet. The developer meeting will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California from May 12 to May 14.
Cosmos aligned. We'll be back at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View for this year's #GoogleIO on May 12-14! pic.twitter.com/3bZqriaoi1
— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 24, 2020
Prior to Pichai’s teaser, Google dropped a puzzle that when solved, would reveal the Google I/O conference dates.
. * * . * . * .
* . * . * *
. * #GoogleIO * .
* . is coming * *
. . * . * . * *
* . . * * . *
Visit https://t.co/4Z0BwBPuco to discover more. pic.twitter.com/hwsv3DDFGS— Google Developers (@googledevs) January 23, 2020
Google is expected to showcase its next Android version, Android 11. While there isn’t much known about the new features on Android 11, a recent report hinted support for dark mode scheduling. We can also expect Google to give us more details on the measures it will take for better security and privacy on Android.
Google is also expected to launch the Pixel 4a at the Google I/O 2020. Leaked render images of the Google Pixel 4a show a punch-hole display and a single rear-camera inside a square-shaped module.
Also Read: Here's why you should be excited about the possibility of Pixel 4a launching in IndiaApart from these two speculations, Google is also expected to unveil new Nest hardware and some updates on Google Assistant.