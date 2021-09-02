Google Chat now has built-in GIF search on the web

Google has now added the ability to search trending GIFs by integrating Tenor GIF search on the web version of its IM service Chat.

Tenor GIF search has now been integrated directly into the platform allowing users to look up GIFs by typing in keywords like "Nervous" or "Happy," or by browsing through the "Trending" GIFs category.

About 20 GIFs are being offered spread across 14 categories and you can see a description of the GIF when you hover the mouse over the preview. You will also be able to add text to the message before sending it to a recipient.

The new GIF icon resides to the right of the compose bar, next to Emojis and joins Upload, Add Google Drive File, Add Video Meeting and Calendar Scheduler as the default options for Google Chat.

The feature is rolling out to both personal and enterprise accounts along with Gmail and chat.google.com.

Enterprise Admins can control if they want the GIF picker enabled in Chat but manual uploads will always work.

As noted in the Google Support Page, To turn off GIF Integration, open the Admin console and navigate to, "Apps > Google Workspace > Settings for Google Chat > GIFs."

Enterprise customers will start seeing the option on September 1 via a gradual rollout and End Users will begin receiving the feature starting September 15.

The feature will be available, "to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers."

It's worth noting that Google acquired Tenor to improve its GIF capabilities in March of 2018.