Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 may spruce up gaming smartphone — Here's why

Xiaomi’s no compromise approach to the Black Shark 2 may just be what the failing gaming smartphone sector needs.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Xiaomi is all set to make a big splash in the $140 billion gaming industry with a new pocket-friendly powerhouse. Xiaomi’s new gaming handset is a successor to last year’s Black Shark. Xiaomi’s no compromise approach to the Black Shark 2 may just be what the failing gaming smartphone sector needs.

The Black Shark 2 comes only a couple of weeks after another big Chinese player showcased their take on the gaming handset. However, Xiaomi’s gaming smartphone does more than offer raw performance numbers to stand out from the crowd.

The phone features a 6.39-inch FHD+ display with a19.5:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, the OLED panel is pressure sensitive. The pressure sensitive screen gives gamers the opportunity to map virtual buttons on the display that reacts to different levels of pressure. This eliminates or potentially eliminates the need to buy an add-on controller.

Xiaomi Black Shark gaming phone

The Black Shark 2 packs some pretty serious hardware. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM ensure a lag-free gaming experience. With components that powerful, the Black Shark 2 is capable of running any mobile game on maximum settings. But all that performance brings its fair share of heat, which Xiaomi addresses with a vapour chamber cooling feature.

Aside from the monstrous specs, the Black Shark 2 also sports a 4000 mAh battery capacity with 27W fast charging support. The gaming handset also boasts 256GB of storage space. The two rear cameras feature a 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel snappers along with a front-facing 20-megapixel lens.

The Black Shark 2 boasts an aggressive design much like Asus’ ROG phone. From a single glance, you’ll be able to tell that the Black Shark isn’t an ordinary smartphone. Xiaomi’s gaming handset eliminates the notch all together, adopting thick bezels on the top of the screen for the front camera.

Xiaomi’s competitive pricing for the Black Shark 2 may give it an upper hand against other gaming handsets like the ROG phone and Razer 2 smartphone.
Variant Price
6GB RAM / 128GB Storage 3,199 yuan (Approx. Rs 33,000)
8GB RAM / 128GB Storage 3,499 yuan (Approx. Rs 36,000)
8GB RAM / 256GB Storage 3,799 yuan (Approx. Rs 39,000)
12GB RAM / 256GB Storage 4,199 yuan (Approx. Rs 43,000)
 
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 12:10 pm

