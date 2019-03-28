App
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sony launches RX0 II action camera with flip-up display, stabilised 4K recording

The successor of the RX0 shares the same design, but the highlight feature of RX0 II is its screen.

Pranav Hegde
Sony launched the RX0 back in August 2017, reinventing its action camera lineup. The company has now updated the specifications and released a new version called the RX0 II. It is touted to be a fierce competitor to the GoPro not just for the quality of its camera, but for first-in-the-category features.

The RX0 was launched with premium features and hardware like a Zeiss Tessar T 24 mm wide angle lens, 960 fps super slo-mo. The successor of the  RX0 shares the same design, but the highlight feature of RX0 II is its screen.

The RX0 II sports a 180 degree flip-screen which Sony says would essentially help users take better photos and videos. The feature is also targeted to attract vloggers who use big-bulky DSLRs if not mirrorless cameras which also are bigger than action cameras. The screen can also be tilted by 90 degrees in the downwards direction. The downside here is, it does not offer touch screen which assists in faster actions when changing settings or viewing media content. The RX0 II has Sony’s BIONZ X image processor which is claimed to boost colour production and offer still shots at 16 fps.

Talking about the camera in the RX0 II, it features a 15.3MP CMOS 1-inch sensor. The Zeiss Tessar T 24mm F4.0 wide-angle has a minimum focusing distance of 20mm and ISO range between 80-12800, making it a good option for low-light shooting. Video capabilities include shooting 4K at 30fps with electronic stabilisation. The action camera also shoots slow-motion videos at 1,000 frames per second. Sony has improved focusing on RX0 II. The action camera now features Eye Autofocus which has better speed and accuracy in detecting the subject.

The RX0 II has a water resistance up to 10 meters and is dust-proof. The 132-gram device claims to be crushproof up to 200kgs. Interested buyers can purchase the RX0 II for $700, much expensive than the GoPro Hero 7 Black priced at $399 in the USA.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 11:46 am

tags #Action Cameras #gadgets #Sony #Sony RX0 II #Technology #trends

