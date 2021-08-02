MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price and colours reportedly listed on European E-retailer

To recall, the Galaxy A52 5G was launched with a starting price of EUR 349 (Roughly Rs 30,800)

Moneycontrol News
August 02, 2021 / 06:46 PM IST

Both the 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy A52 has been available in Europe for quite a while now, while the 4G version also arrived in India back in March. Now, the South Korean tech giant might be prepping a new version of the Galaxy A52 in the form of the Galaxy A52s 5G.

A listing for the Galaxy A52s 5G was spotted on a European retailer's website by tech blog DealNTech. If the listing is accurate, the Galaxy A52s 5G will feature a starting price of EUR 434.64 (Roughly Rs 38,400) for the 128GB variant. The listing doesn’t mention the RAM, but we expect the device to come with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

The listing also reveals that the Galaxy A52s 5G will come in Awesome Black, Awesome Mint, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colour options. The Galaxy A52s 5G was previously touted to debut at EUR 449 (Rs. 39,600), according to tipster Ishan Agarwal. However, the latest listing puts it in a similar price range, albeit slightly lower than this latest listing.

To recall, the Galaxy A52 5G was launched with a starting price of EUR 349 (Roughly Rs 30,800). The Galaxy A52s 5G is expected to feature a Snapdragon 778 SoC, which would make it quite the formidable mid-ranger.

A previous Geekbench listing suggested that the phone would have 8GB of RAM and run-on Android 11. Other details of the Galaxy A52s 5G are unknown, but you can expect multiple rear cameras, a hole-punch camera cutout, a big battery, and a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel.
