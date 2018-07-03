OnePlus users report 'oil painting effect' on HDR pictures, fix expected with next update

Many OnePlus users have reported an oil painting effect in their photos, especially when they are shot in HDR mode. As of now, there is no clarity and proper data to show when this issue with the camera actually started to show.

Many OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 users have now reported it through the consumer reply email. In reply, OnePlus has confirmed that the oil painting effect will be gone with the next new update.

As reported by gadgets NDTV, Santosh Vaza, OnePlus user, posted hisscreenshot of mail conversations with the OnePlus support team. Theconversation confirms that the company is working on the issue, and a fix is

expected very soon. Other users have mentioned in the comments that the fix is already in testing in Open Beta versions for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users. The fix will most probably be released in a stable version soon.

“About oil painting issue, it will be optimised in the next update, please verify it by that time. If the issue still persists, please let us know. It will be greatly appreciated if you can provide the original photos and logs at that time. Thanks in advance,” wrote Celia in the email, a OnePlus support member.

To this, many other users reported in detail how clicking photos in normal mode removes or diminishes the effect in most cases, but the problem persists with HDR mode in majority of cases. Users can go back to using HDR once the fix update comes out, but have been asked to stay away from it till then.