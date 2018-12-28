OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T get stable version of Android Pie

After rolling out the beta version of Android Pie over the last few weeks, Chinese device-maker OnePlus has started roll out of stable version of Android Pie (OxygenOS 9.0.0) for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T devices. The announcement was made by the company on December 25.

“We are very excited to announce that the pie has been baked! And ready to be rolled out for OnePlus 5 and 5T this our first official Android 9 Pie OTA update for the OnePlus 5 and 5T,” Manu J, Global Product Operations Manager, OnePlus said in a post.

The version updates the devices to the latest December patch of Android security. This helps fix the security gaps in the OS, updated every month by Google. The user interface has also been improved to Android Pie.

The update also brings new navigation gestures, however, this will be available for OnePlus 5T users only. There is a new Do Not Disturb (DND) mode with adjustable settings.

The update brings Gaming Mode 3.0 for gamers with a new text notification mode and added note for third party calls. Google Lens is now integrated with the camera app.

The updates will be rolled out Over the Air (OTA) for all its users in phases. Hence, few users have already received the updates and the others will receive it over the next few days. You can check using Settings>System Updates>Check for Updates to check if your OnePlus has been updated.