App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2018 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T get stable version of Android Pie

The updates will be rolled out Over The Air(OTA) for users in the next few days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After rolling out the beta version of Android Pie over the last few weeks, Chinese device-maker OnePlus has started roll out of stable version of Android Pie (OxygenOS 9.0.0) for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T devices. The announcement was made by the company on December 25.

“We are very excited to announce that the pie has been baked! And ready to be rolled out for OnePlus 5 and 5T this our first official Android 9 Pie OTA update for the OnePlus 5 and 5T,” Manu J, Global Product Operations Manager, OnePlus said in a post.

The version updates the devices to the latest December patch of Android security. This helps fix the security gaps in the OS, updated every month by Google. The user interface has also been improved to Android Pie.

The update also brings new navigation gestures, however, this will be available for OnePlus 5T users only. There is a new Do Not Disturb (DND) mode with adjustable settings.

The update brings Gaming Mode 3.0 for gamers with a new text notification mode and added note for third party calls. Google Lens is now integrated with the camera app.

The updates will be rolled out Over the Air (OTA) for all its users in phases. Hence, few users have already received the updates and the others will receive it over the next few days. You can check using Settings>System Updates>Check for Updates to check if your OnePlus has been updated.
First Published on Dec 28, 2018 01:37 pm

tags #gadgets #mobile #OnePlus #Technology

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.