MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets

Microsoft Windows 11 released: Check if your PC is compatible with the Windows 10 successor

For a seamless experience, Microsoft announced the list of requirements required for a PC to install Windows 11.

Moneycontrol News
October 17, 2021 / 04:08 PM IST

Microsoft released Windows 11 to all eligible devices earlier this month. The new Windows 11 update comes with an all-new design and some key upgrades under the hood. For a seamless experience, Microsoft announced the list of requirements required for a PC to install Windows 11.

Users need their PC to be built on a 64-bit architecture with minimum CPU clock speed at 1GHz or higher. In addition, the processor should either be Intel 8th-generation or higher/ AMD Ryzen 3 or higher/ Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c or a higher variant. The PC also needs to have a minimum of 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. Of course, having higher RAM and storage is likely to offer a much better experience compared to the base configuration.

To ensure that you can identify these requirements, users can check the improved PC Health Check application. The software not only tells you whether your system supports Windows 11 but also lets you the reason if it doesn’t.

How to check if your PC is compatible with Windows 11:

  1. The first step requires you to install the PC Health Check app on your system. Once installed, wait for the software to analyse your system.

  2. Click on the box at the top that reads “Introducing Windows 11”.

  3. Next, click on “Check now.”

  4. If your PC is compatible with Windows 11, you can do so by following the on-screen instructions. The application will simply check if your PC meets the requirements to install Windows 11. If not, it will display the message “This PC doesn’t currently meet Windows 11 system requirements,” while stating the reasons.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Microsoft #Windows 11
first published: Oct 17, 2021 04:08 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.