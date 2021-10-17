Microsoft Windows 11 released: Check if your PC is compatible with the Windows 10 successor

Microsoft released Windows 11 to all eligible devices earlier this month. The new Windows 11 update comes with an all-new design and some key upgrades under the hood. For a seamless experience, Microsoft announced the list of requirements required for a PC to install Windows 11.

Users need their PC to be built on a 64-bit architecture with minimum CPU clock speed at 1GHz or higher. In addition, the processor should either be Intel 8th-generation or higher/ AMD Ryzen 3 or higher/ Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c or a higher variant. The PC also needs to have a minimum of 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. Of course, having higher RAM and storage is likely to offer a much better experience compared to the base configuration.

To ensure that you can identify these requirements, users can check the improved PC Health Check application. The software not only tells you whether your system supports Windows 11 but also lets you the reason if it doesn’t.