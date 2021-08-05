MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets

Microsoft pauses Windows 365 free trial programme after overwhelming response

Microsoft has asked users to sign up to get notified when the free trial will resume.

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 05:02 PM IST

Microsoft recently announced the prices of Windows 365, its Cloud PC service. However, the software giant has had to pause the free trial programme for Windows 365 only a day after launching it.

According to Microsoft, the free trial programme for Windows 365 was paused due to “significant demand”. Windows 365 brings the Windows operating system to a smartphone, iPad, or MacBook through a browser for a recurring subscription starting at Rs 1,555 going up to Rs 12,295.

However, the service was offered on a free trial basis to gauge interest. But the overwhelming response to the service has forced Microsoft to pause the free trial programme.

Microsoft currently offers Windows 365 for Enterprise and Business customers. Microsoft has asked users to sign up to get notified when the free trial will resume.

The service will allow users to log into Microsoft apps that can run on Windows 10 or 11 through a web browser. Windows 365 can be accessed through devices running Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, iPadOS, and Linux. Windows 365 customers can choose from different configurations starting from a single virtual core machine with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Microsoft #Windows
first published: Aug 5, 2021 05:02 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.