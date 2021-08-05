Microsoft pauses Windows 365 free trial programme after overwhelming response

Microsoft recently announced the prices of Windows 365, its Cloud PC service. However, the software giant has had to pause the free trial programme for Windows 365 only a day after launching it.

According to Microsoft, the free trial programme for Windows 365 was paused due to “significant demand”. Windows 365 brings the Windows operating system to a smartphone, iPad, or MacBook through a browser for a recurring subscription starting at Rs 1,555 going up to Rs 12,295.



Following significant demand, we have reached capacity for Windows 365 trials. Sign up to receive a notification when trials resume or buy today, here: https://t.co/Jji5RbfTbT

— Microsoft 365 (@Microsoft365) August 3, 2021

However, the service was offered on a free trial basis to gauge interest. But the overwhelming response to the service has forced Microsoft to pause the free trial programme.Microsoft currently offers Windows 365 for Enterprise and Business customers. Microsoft has asked users to sign up to get notified when the free trial will resume.

We have seen unbelievable response to #Windows365 and need to pause our free trial program while we provision additional capacity. Sign up below to get notified when trials resume. https://t.co/Q05C7cBWMh— Scott Manchester (@RDS4U) August 3, 2021

The service will allow users to log into Microsoft apps that can run on Windows 10 or 11 through a web browser. Windows 365 can be accessed through devices running Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, iPadOS, and Linux. Windows 365 customers can choose from different configurations starting from a single virtual core machine with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.