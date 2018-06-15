Lenovo to launch ThinkPad P52, a VR-ready laptop with 128GB RAM

Lenovo has officially announced the new ThinkPad P52, a 15.6-inch laptop with VR-ready features and advanced specifications. Prime specs of the laptop include an 8th Gen Intel Xeon hexa-core processor, Nvidia Quadro P3200 GPU, along with up to 6TB of storage, and up to 128GB RAM.

The new Lenovo ThinkPad P52 makes for an ideal mobile workstation for developers who create VR-related or 3D content on the go. The price of the device has not yet been confirmed officially, but the company is looking to make it available for sale next month.

According to a Digital Trends report, the laptop will have a 15.6-inch 4K/UHD 400 nits touchscreen display with an option for 1920x1080 pixels, 300 nits display with 72 percent NTSC. Support for up to 128GB DDR4 is included, and storage offered is up to 6TB.

The laptop will have a basic black body look and a functional design that is seen on all ThinkPad P series laptops. Ports include three USB 3.1 Type-A, two USB-C/Thunderbolt, one HDMI 2.0, one mini DisplayPort 1.4, and an SD card reader slot. Connectivity options include Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, optional Cat 9 4G LTE. The dimensions of the Lenovo ThinkPad P52 are at 377x252x25mm. The laptop will weigh around 2.5 kg.

The company will provide a choice of five operating system options for developers, including Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Home, Ubuntu and Red Hat Linux. Lenovo Vantage. Also included is a pre-loaded trial version of Microsoft Office 2016. The ThinkPad P52 comes with an infrared camera for facial recognition in Windows Hello, and an additional 720p webcam as well.