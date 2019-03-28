App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 07:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: Which flagship should you buy?

The P30 Pro manages to tick just about every box in terms of performance, camera, battery, design, you name it.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

After a slew of rumours and speculation, Huawei finally took the lid off their flagship 2019 offering, the P30 Pro. The P30 Pro manages to tick just about every box in terms of performance, camera, battery, design, you name it. But there’s another phone out for quite a while now that’s also ticked all of those boxes; the Galaxy S10 Plus.

So how do these two impressive flagships stack up:

Design & Display

Galaxy S10 Plus Display

P30 Pro: 6.47-inch OLED | 2,340 x 1,080 pixels

Galaxy S10 Plus: 6.4-inch OLED | 3,040 x 1,440 pixels

Not only does the S10 Plus feature a higher maximum resolution covering a smaller screen, its 522 ppi easily eclipses the 398 ppi on the P30 Pro. In terms of design, both phones feature a glass front and back with a metal frame and no sign of plastic in sight. But the Galaxy S10 Plus ‘adoption of the punch-hole front camera looks more advanced as compared to the P30 Pro’s dewdrop notch. Especially when you consider Huawei sub-brand Honor adopted the same concept in their View20 smartphone and deem it as the future in design. All things considered, we’d have to give this one to Galaxy S10 Plus.

Performance

P30_PRO_KIRIN_980

P30 Pro: Kirin 980 | Semi-custom ARM Cortex - Kryo 485 | 7nm FinFET | Mali-G76 MP10

Galaxy S10 Plus: Exynos 9820 | Fully-custom ARM Cortex | 8nm FinFET | Mali-G76 MP12

At peak performance, both the Galaxy S10 and P30 Pro will be able to tackle just about any task effortlessly. According to AnandTech’s benchmarks in multiple scenarios, the Exynos chipset on the Galaxy S10 Plus fails to surpass the Kirin 980 chipset on the Huawei P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro. Considering the P30 Pro will feature quite a few improvements on last year’s P20 Pro, you can expect the P30 Pro to outperform the Galaxy S10 Plus in just about every task. This one goes to the P30 Pro.

Camera

P30_Pro_Camera_setup

P30 Pro: 40-megapixel (standard), 20-megapixel (ultra-wide), 8-megapixel 5X optical periscope zoom, TOF (time of flight) sensor | 32-megapixel Front Camera

Galaxy S10 Plus: 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle) and 12-megapixel (telephoto) | 10-megapixel and 8-megapixel Front Cameras

Both the Galaxy S10 Plus and P30 Pro feature awe-inspiring rear camera setups with the former racking in a score of 109 on DxOMark and the latter featuring an all-time high 112 overall score. The S10 Plus triple camera setup and the P30 Pro do very little wrong with the camera setup. However, the P30 Pro brings 5X lossless optical periscopic zoom and an improved night mode to the table, while Samsung tends to struggle in those areas. Another to the P30 Pro.

Both phones have pretty impressive battery life, an IP68 rating, reverse wireless charging support and run on the latest Android 9.0 OS. But in our overall comparison, the P30 Pro tends to stand out for its marginally better camera and chipset.

Spec Sheet:
Specs P30 Pro Galaxy S10 Plus
Display 6.47-inch OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels 6.4-inch AMOLED; 3,040x1,440 pixels
OS Android 9.0 with EMIU 9.1 Android 9.0 with Samsung One UI
Camera 40-megapixel (standard), 20-megapixel (ultra wide), 8-megapixel 5X optical periscope zoom, TOF (time of flight) sensor 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
Front-facing camera 32-megapixel 10-megapixel, 8-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 512GB, 1TB
SoC Kirin 980, 7nm FinFET Exynos 9820, 8nm FinFET
Battery 4,200 mAh 4,100 mAh
RAM 8GB 8GB, 12GB
Headphone Jack No Yes
 
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 07:52 am

tags #smartphones #Technology

