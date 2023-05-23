Best ultrabooks: These slim laptops from Apple, Acer, Dell and others are clear best-sellers

Apple MacBook Air's M2 chip takes a big leap over the M1 chip in terms of power efficiency and performance

Whether you are a road warrior or a fan of slinky laptops, you’d probably dig the slim form factor of an ultrabook. The first-gen MacBook Air probably set the template for the ultrabook as we know it and we’re not just talking about its featherlight form. As business travel surges and WFH lifestyles make way for hybrid or work from office modes, ultrabooks have upped their game.

These slinky laptops also score on the key product attributes that matter for most users. Battery life is better, many premium slim laptops have switched to vibrant, OLED displays and are packed with heavy-duty processors that can slay almost any task. Whether you need to work round the clock or catch up on movies on a long flight, these slim laptops are up to the task.

Apple MacBook Air M2

The MacBook Air M2 breaks away from the wedge shaped form of the MacBook Air that we’ve become accustomed to. It’s just 11.3 mm and is finished with a premium, all-aluminium unibody enclosure. The biggest revamp of the MacBook Air is not restricted to its design alone. The other talking point is Apple’s M2 chip that takes a big leap over the M1 chip in terms of power efficiency and performance. Our favourite feature is the immersive 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display.

Price: Rs 1,19,000 onwards

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED

ASUS’ Zenbook line has been pushing the boundaries of slim laptops for a while now. The all-new Zenbook S 13 OLED takes it further. ASUS makes a concerted effort with its environment impact – this laptop with an all-aluminium chassis is crafted with eco-friendly materials. At 10.9 mm it’s one of the slimmest laptops out there and weighs around 1 kg. This one’s ready for those weekend binge sessions with a vibrant 13.3-inch 16:10 2.8K OLED HDR NanoEdge display.

Price: Rs 1,04,990 onwards

Microsoft Surface 9 Pro

Microsoft’s Surface Line has been one of the pioneers of the ultrabook with the perfect blend of work and play. The new-gen Surface 9 Pro stays in the same zone; it’s the perfect meeting point of a tab and a laptop and one of the most slimmest high-performance machines you can slip into your portfolio. You can opt for the 5G version for easy connectivity on the go. The 9 Pro is propelled by the Intel 12th Gen Evo Processor. It delivers an impressive 15.5 hours of batter life despite its lightweight (just 900 gm) form.

Price: Rs 1,05,999 onwards

Samsung Galaxy Book 3

Samsung’s Book 2 Series made a big impact with its versatile form and slinky appeal. The Book 3 Series is the 2023 edition and debuted along with Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship line. The Book 3 is the entry-level laptop in this premium range and comes with a large 15.6-inch FHD LED display despite its lightweight form. It’s loaded with multiple ports including 2USB Type-C ports with 512GB of internal storage. The Book 3 laptops are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors.

Price: Rs 89,990 onwards

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

This is one of the most versatile ultrabooks you can buy right now. The XPS 13 2-in-1 blurs the lines between work and play. It’s morphs from a 13-inch tab with an intuitive stylus to a fully functional laptop with a keyboard case (bundled in the box). This folio gives you three different viewing angles – 100°, 112.5°, 125°. The camera set up includes a 4K 11MP rear cam and a 1080p 5MP webcam for all your virtual meetings.

Price: Rs 1,39,990 onwards

Acer Swift Go

One of the headline features of Acer’s ultra-light laptop is a 2.8K OLED display that delivers deep blacks and ultra-crisp images. We also approve of the surface of the OceanGlass Touchpad with a tactile response; it’s crafted with 100% ocean-bound plastic waste. A cleverly designed hinge increases the airflow beneath the laptop and improves the thermal efficiency. The laptop weighs just 1.25 kg; Acer’s fast charge solution gives you 4 hours of battery life with a 30-minute charge.

Price: Rs 79,990

Realme Book (Slim)

The Realme Book offers an ultrabook experience at an affordable price point. It boasts of an all-aluminium lightweight (1.38 kg) build. Realme claims 11 hours of battery life with a handy quick charge option – 5 hours of battery life with a 30-minute charge. Realme stretches the screen: body ratio of the 14-inch display to 90 percent; this IPS display is backed by a Harman audio speaker system. You also get a 3-mode backlit keyboard.

Price: Rs 36,999