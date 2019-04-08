App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Acer looks set to unveil new Nitro gaming laptop with GTX 1660 Ti & 1650 mobile graphics

A new image recently surfaced pointing towards evidence of yet another gaming laptop with a GTX 16 series card, to be precise, the GTX 1660 Ti and 1650.

Carlsen Martin
RTX laptops have been making headlines since their introduction at CES 2019. Nvidia’s Max-Q RTX GPUs deliver much higher performance numbers than their GTX 10 series counterparts. But a new image has surfaced pointing to a wave of GTX 16 series laptop.

A new image recently surfaced pointing towards evidence of yet another gaming laptop with a GTX 16 series card, to be precise, the GTX 1660 Ti and 1650. The image featured two new Nitro gaming laptops from Acer and one 2018 model, each available in two size variants.

Based on the image, the Nitro AN515-54 sports a 15.6-inch IPS panel, while the larger Nitro AN517-51 rocks sports a 17.3-inch IPS panel. Both screens feature a maximum resolution setting of 1920x1080. Consumers can also choose between the two-panel options for both sizes –

  • 60Hz and 72 percent colour gamut

  • 144Hz and 3ms response time


Image Credit: ITHome/Videocardz

According to the image leaked by ITHome/Videocardz, these Acer laptops will run on Intel's 9th-gen Coffee Lake H-series chips instead of AMD’s Ryzen 3000-series Picasso APUs.

Acer is also planning to offer two graphic card options on the AN517-51 and three on the AN5151-54 –

  • AN515-54: GTX 1660 Ti / GTX 1650 / GTX 1060

  • AN5157-51: GTX 1660 Ti / GTX 1650

Both Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Ti and 1650 are engineered on the latest Turing architecture. The GTX 1660Ti offers the performance equivalent of a GTX 1070 at the price of a GTX 1060, while the still to be released 1650 will likely replace the GTX 1060 3GB variant and GTX 1050 Ti.

Acer’s Nitro gaming laptops are designed for price-conscious consumers, and these new refreshed 2019 models with GTX 16 series GPUs could just offer Indian gamers excellent value for money. Acer now becomes the third brand – after Asus and Dell – that are looking to bring Nvidia 16 series cards to gaming laptops.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 05:03 pm

tags #gaming #Laptop #Technology

