Acer looks set to unveil new Nitro gaming laptop with GTX 1660 Ti & 1650 mobile graphics

RTX laptops have been making headlines since their introduction at CES 2019. Nvidia’s Max-Q RTX GPUs deliver much higher performance numbers than their GTX 10 series counterparts. But a new image has surfaced pointing to a wave of GTX 16 series laptop.

A new image recently surfaced pointing towards evidence of yet another gaming laptop with a GTX 16 series card, to be precise, the GTX 1660 Ti and 1650. The image featured two new Nitro gaming laptops from Acer and one 2018 model, each available in two size variants.



60Hz and 72 percent colour gamut



144Hz and 3ms response time



Based on the image, the Nitro AN515-54 sports a 15.6-inch IPS panel, while the larger Nitro AN517-51 rocks sports a 17.3-inch IPS panel. Both screens feature a maximum resolution setting of 1920x1080. Consumers can also choose between the two-panel options for both sizes –

According to the image leaked by ITHome/Videocardz, these Acer laptops will run on Intel's 9th-gen Coffee Lake H-series chips instead of AMD’s Ryzen 3000-series Picasso APUs.



AN515-54: GTX 1660 Ti / GTX 1650 / GTX 1060



AN5157-51: GTX 1660 Ti / GTX 1650



Acer is also planning to offer two graphic card options on the AN517-51 and three on the AN5151-54 –

Both Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Ti and 1650 are engineered on the latest Turing architecture. The GTX 1660Ti offers the performance equivalent of a GTX 1070 at the price of a GTX 1060, while the still to be released 1650 will likely replace the GTX 1060 3GB variant and GTX 1050 Ti.

Acer’s Nitro gaming laptops are designed for price-conscious consumers, and these new refreshed 2019 models with GTX 16 series GPUs could just offer Indian gamers excellent value for money. Acer now becomes the third brand – after Asus and Dell – that are looking to bring Nvidia 16 series cards to gaming laptops.