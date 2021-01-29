Fortnite’s week 9 challenges leaked by data miners

Epic’s Fortnite is one of the biggest games on the planet with more than 350 million players logging in daily to complete challenges and earn rewards.

The current season called Winter Trials started on January 25 and will conclude on February 1. We have already seen some crazy announcements. Predator along with Sarah Connor and T-800 from the Terminator franchise are the latest crossover stars to join the fray.

As per the norm, there are also challenges, legendary challenges and epic challenges to complete and gain access to coveted rewards in the game. There are seven epic tier quests that will allow players to earn 20,000 XP each and five legendary tier quests that will allow players to earn more than 100,000 XP.

The week 9 quests that have been forages by data miners so far are:

Epic Quests



Shakedown an IO guard.



Find a hidden bunker.



Find the crashed plane’s black box.



Deal damage while in water.



Emote at stone statues.



Ride the Steamy stacks.



Deal Damage to Loot Shark.



Legendary Quests



Shakedown five opponents - 55,000 XP



Shakedown ten opponents - 22,000 XP



Shakedown fifteen opponents - 22,000 XP



Shakedown twenty opponents - 22,000 XP



Shakedown twenty-five opponents - 22,000 XP



Besides these, there are also the ‘Wakanda Forever’ challenges which will award players with the ‘Wakandan Salute’ emote and XP. These challenges are super easy and require to just play matches a certain number of times and outlast opponents. That’s about it. Oh and there is a ‘Gangnam style’ emote available in the shop now.