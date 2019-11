Fintechs crucial in enabling financial inclusion and independence

Soumya Rajan, a leading banking sector expert in the country, believes that traditional models in the market will soon be disrupted by technology and tech-led players.

Currently the Managing Director & CEO of Waterfield Advisors, Rajan comes with more than 25 years of financial services experience, covering a wide range of areas such as Risk Management, Consumer Banking and Private Banking.

Prior to founding Waterfield—a leading wealth advisory firm-- she worked at Standard Chartered Bank India for 16 years.

She has been recognised recently as one of “India's Top 100 Women in Finance”, by the Association of International Wealth Management of India.

In this video, Rajan shares more insights on how Fintechs are playing a huge role in the market. She says, "One of the biggest disruptions will be how Fintech and digitization becomes core to the way clients engage and interact. AI is also going to play a huge role in terms of disruptive technology in the wealth management space."