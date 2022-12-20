Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection launching on Switch, PlayStation 4 in 2023

(Image Courtesy: Square Enix)

The Pixel Remasters of the first six Final Fantasy games will finally be coming out on consoles next year.

The Pixel Remaster updates the old classics with modern quality of life features and updated pixel art with reworked 2D sprites, backgrounds, new music and extras like a bestiary for every enemy in the games.

The collection was originally announced at E3 2021, and was released to mobile devices and PC via Steam during the same year. Console owners will finally get a chance to play the remasters in Spring of 2023. It will be released on Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation 4.

The digital versions of all six titles can be bought in a bundle or purchased separately.

There is also a limited-run, physical collector's box, up for grabs. It will include the games, a special Final Fantasy 35th anniversary art book, anniversary edition goods box, a vinyl record containing all the music, an exclusive art book that will showcase character pixel art, and eight stylized pixel art figurines.

As you might have guessed the limited edition physical collection will not be cheap, and will cost you $259.99 without tax or shipping.

The six games can be bought as a bundle on the PS4 and Switch for $74.99. The price of individual titles has not been announced yet, and Square has not revealed any dates for an Xbox release.