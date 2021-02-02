MARKET NEWS

Facebook vs Apple | Facebook begins testing new prompt before Apple’s ad tracking update

Facebook has been sticking to its guns and framing Apple’s new move as a threat to small businesses that rely on its ad tracking to earn revenue

Moneycontrol News
February 02, 2021 / 12:46 PM IST

Apple’s insistence on letting users choose what apps track their app and web activities has not gone down too well with Facebook. The Cupertino-based tech giant has now begun testing new full screen prompts for iPhones and iPads that pre-empt the new iOS update that will require apps to ask permission from its users to track activity.

As per the new update, an iPhone or an iPad user can straight up reject permissions for any app that requires it for personalised ads. If they do, it becomes difficult for Facebook’s ad framework to function properly and will likely eat into the generous revenue stream that Facebook generates through ads. Executives have argued that Apple’s new permission prompt for the feature is alarmist and will make people wary of accepting tracking.

Facebook has been sticking to its guns and framing Apple’s new move as a threat to small businesses that rely on its ad tracking to earn revenue. While this may be true, it is also a fact that no one wants their activity monitored or tracked online and when iOS 14 finally hits iPhones and iPads, there will likely be more than a few people that decide to press the ‘Ask App Not to Track’ button.

The new full screen prompt that Facebook has been testing uses notably softer language, reminding users of the plight of small businesses that rely on ad tracking to reach customers. You can also choose to learn more about how Facebook uses your activity to make money and reminds people that rejecting the prompt limits the company’s use of your activity.
first published: Feb 2, 2021 12:37 pm

