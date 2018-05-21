Facebook apologises after its Android app spooks users by asking for ‘superuser access’

Some Facebook Android app users globally are spooked after the app asked to allow ‘superuser access’ that grants full access to the phone.

This comes even as Facebook finds itself at the centre of the blame emanating from the Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal where it was caught napping.



The users have started posting screenshots of their handsets that show the app asking for such permissions on Twitter and other platforms.