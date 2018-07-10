App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 05:54 PM IST

EU may force Google to not make Search and Chrome default apps on Android

Google could now face a record penalty from the EU regulators for forcing its search and browsing tools on Android-equipped smartphone makers, according to reports.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The European Union (EU) may soon force Google to not make Google Chrome and Google Search as pre-installed and default applications on Android devices, according to reports.

According to a report by The Washington Post, EU's is moving towards the decision as it feels that Google’s policies pressure smartphone and tablet manufacturers, that use Google’s Android operating system, to pre-install Google's own applications.

Google could now face a record penalty from the EU regulators for forcing its search and browsing tools on Android-equipped smartphone makers, the report adds.

Manufacturers who make these devices with Google Play services installed in them, will now have to adhere to new rules.

Certification to access the Google Play Store would be stripped off Android devices made by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), who fail to abide by the given set of rules.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 05:54 pm

