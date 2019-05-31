End user base is well aware and talk a lot about cloud security in India: Rajpreet Kaur, Principal Analyst, Gartner

Founded in 1979, Gartner is India’s leading research and advisory company. It expanded well beyond flagship technology research to provide senior leaders across the enterprise with the indispensable business insights, advice and tools that they need to achieve their mission-critical priorities and build the organizations of tomorrow.

Rajpreet Kaur, Principal Analyst, Gartner gives insights on the ways of - safeguarding cloud infrastructure from advanced cyber threats. She also touched upon cyber-attacks that are unique to cloud along with the point of keeping cybersecurity a priority in a company’s cloud strategy.

“First of all, businesses should make cloud platforms as a part of their incident response process, which is very important,” said Kaur, responding to threat mechanisms that organisations need to keep in place.

The video blow shares more insights on cloud security and its integration.