App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

End user base is well aware and talk a lot about cloud security in India: Rajpreet Kaur, Principal Analyst, Gartner

Rajpreet Kaur, Principal Analyst, Gartner takes us through Cloud security in India and the threats and awareness that are attached to it.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Founded in 1979, Gartner is India’s leading research and advisory company. It expanded well beyond flagship technology research to provide senior leaders across the enterprise with the indispensable business insights, advice and tools that they need to achieve their mission-critical priorities and build the organizations of tomorrow.

Rajpreet Kaur, Principal Analyst, Gartner gives insights on the ways of - safeguarding cloud infrastructure from advanced cyber threats. She also touched upon cyber-attacks that are unique to cloud along with the point of keeping cybersecurity a priority in a company’s cloud strategy.

“First of all, businesses should make cloud platforms as a part of their incident response process, which is very important,” said Kaur, responding to threat mechanisms that organisations need to keep in place.

Close
The video blow shares more insights on cloud security and its integration.
First Published on May 31, 2019 07:21 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.