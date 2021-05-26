Edge Computing integral to unlocking future innovations, says Intel's new study

It's also an efficient method to overcome the high bandwidth usage and to help simply the processor usage for analysis of the collected data.

Intel has released a new report where it identifies Edge Computing as an important driver for the future of business innovation. The report says that edge computing is a critical factor that businesses will need to leverage to better gather data and analyse it.

Edge computing will be needed to improve and overcome limitations to make technologies like AI, Edge computing and 5G communications better. The vast amount of data generation and bandwidth usage has grown exponentially since we were all forced into our homes due to the pandemic. Classical cloud computing simply cannot keep up with the demand which is why edge computing is pegged as the critical technology that will help grow the next wave of technological innovation.

As per the report, "Businesses are realizing that the edge is integral to unlocking future innovations " and 76% say "that identifying 'the ideal location' for data processing is a challenge."

The report also serves as a guideline for IT leaders on the best practices for edge computing. Edge makes it, "possible for every single object to store information and for that information to be extracted and used in real time."

