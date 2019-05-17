App
Last Updated : May 17, 2019 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

DoT panel on scope of 5G trials, experimental spectrum submits report

The DoT-constituted committee chaired by IIT Kanpur Director Abhay Karandikar was tasked to give recommendations on the scope of trials, as well as size, quantum, pricing and other aspects for offering experimental/trial spectrum for 5G and other trials.

A panel set up to recommend the scope of 5G trials in the country has submitted its report to the Department of Telecom (DoT), a source said.

The DoT-constituted committee chaired by IIT Kanpur Director Abhay Karandikar was tasked to give recommendations on the scope of trials, as well as size, quantum, pricing and other aspects for offering experimental/trial spectrum for 5G and other trials.

A DoT source privy to the development said that the report was submitted recently and is currently being examined, but did not divulge details.

A section of industry has been of the view that existing validity period of licence for trials and experimentation is too short and should be increased.

Some industry representatives had earlier informed the committee, during the past deliberations, that the various stages involved in the process of experimentation and trials such as import and release of equipment, logistic clearance, installation and commission of equipment, network integration, interoperability checking, and testing of applications require longer duration and that the existing validity of three months is very short and needs to be increased.

The National Digital Communications Policy 2018 outlines a mission to 'propel India' by enabling next generation technologies and services through investments, innovation and IPR generation.

In this regard, it underlines the need to harness the power of emerging digital technologies, including 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Cloud and Big Data to enable provision of future-ready products and services.
