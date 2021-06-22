Doogee S97 Pro smartphone launched with 8,500 mAh battery, laser rangefinder, 48 MP quad cameras, MediaTek G95 SoC

Doogee recently unveiled the world’s first rugged smartphone with a professional laser rangefinder. The S97 Pro is the latest rugged device from the Chinese smartphone maker and brings with it a quad-camera setup, a massive battery, and a MediaTek chipset.

Doogee S97 Pro Price

The Doogee S97 Pro costs $329 (Roughly Rs 24,450), although if you order the handset on AliExpress from June 21 to June 25, you can get it for $199 (Roughly Rs 14,800). The Doogee S97 Pro is available in Orange Tiger, Lava Red, and Silver Black colour options.

Doogee S97 Pro Specifications

The Doogee S97 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.39-inch HD+ display with a 16 MP selfie camera housed in the dot notch. The handset also packs an 8,500 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and 10W wireless charging support.

The Doogee S97 Pro opts for a 48 MP quad-camera setup. The other three sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP portrait camera. There’s a laser rangefinder emitter and receiver on the top that can detect distances of up to 40 meters with 8 measuring modes.

The phone also features IP68 and IP69K immersion protection. The phone runs on Android 11 out of the box and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 3G, 2G, Wi-FI, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and more.