Coronavirus effect | With over 95% jump in active users, India is Pornhub's fastest-growing market

India is Pornhub’s fastest-growing market during the coronavirus pandemic. The adult entertainment website had announced in March that it would offer free premium content for all users on its website.

On March 25, Pornhub made its premium adult content free for all users across several countries. On the day of the announcement, the website witnessed a 55.4 percent spike in its user base in India, followed by 86.4 percent rise the next day. The website saw maximum traffic from India on March 27, with 95.3 percent users accessing premium and other content on Pornhub. Notably, the website had only 0.8 percent of Indian users on March 1.

Compare that to the worldwide user base, Pornhub witnessed a 24.4 percent rise on its website on March 25, whereas on March 27, the active users graph declined to 23.1 percent.

Italy, France, and Spain were amongst the first countries to get free access to Pornhub Premium before the rest of the world. Spain reported the highest number of active users with over 61.3 percent on March 17. Italy, on the other hand, saw a 57 percent jump in its active user base on March 12.